UC Davis visits CSU Northridge, aims to end road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 1-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-12, 0-4 Big West) Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hits the road against CSU Northridge looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Matadors are 3-3 on their home court. CSU Northridge has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is third in the Big West shooting 35.5% from deep. DeAndre Henry leads the Aggies shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Matadors and Aggies face off Wednesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Elijah Pepper is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.7 points for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article