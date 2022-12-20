UC Irvine Anteaters to host the Harvard Crimson on Tuesday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Harvard Crimson (7-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -9; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes UC Irvine and Harvard will play. The Anteaters have gone 3-1 in home games. UC Irvine has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson are 3-1 on the road. Harvard averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Davis is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Chris Ledlum is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

