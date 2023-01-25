UC Irvine faces CSU Fullerton, looks for 4th straight road win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-11, 4-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Anteaters face CSU Fullerton. The Titans have gone 8-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Anteaters are 6-1 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is the top team in the Big West shooting 38.7% from downtown. JC Butler leads the Anteaters shooting 55.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Dawson Baker is averaging 14.4 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

