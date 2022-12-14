UC Irvine hosts Stewart and Santa Clara

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-3)
The Anteaters are 2-2 on the road. UC Irvine scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.
DJ Davis is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 16.1 points. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.6 points for UC Irvine.
___
