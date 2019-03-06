UC Irvine (25-5, 13-1) vs. Cal Poly (6-21, 2-12)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its fifth straight win over Cal Poly at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly’s last win at home against the Anteaters came on Jan. 5, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Irvine’s Max Hazzard, Jonathan Galloway and Elston Jones have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Anteaters scoring over the last five games.

MIGHTY MAX: Hazzard has connected on 38.6 percent of the 184 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-15 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-6 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Irvine is a perfect 21-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Anteaters are 4-5 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Irvine defense has allowed only 63.2 points per game to opponents, which is the 17th-best mark in the country. The Cal Poly offense has put up just 65.8 points through 27 games (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.