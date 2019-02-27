UC Irvine (23-5, 11-1) vs. UC Davis (10-16, 6-6)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its 10th straight conference win against UC Davis. UC Irvine’s last Big West loss came against the Long Beach State 49ers 80-70 on Jan. 16. UC Davis lost 81-76 in overtime at Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Irvine’s Max Hazzard, Jonathan Galloway and Elston Jones have combined to account for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Anteaters points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 69.5 points per game against Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.9 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

MIGHTY MAX: Hazzard has connected on 40.2 percent of the 174 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has won its last five road games, scoring 72 points and allowing 66 points during those contests. UC Davis has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Anteaters. UC Davis has 41 assists on 73 field goals (56.2 percent) over its past three outings while UC Irvine has assists on 41 of 86 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Irvine defense has allowed only 64.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 24th-best mark in the country. The UC Davis offense has averaged just 65.9 points through 26 games (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.