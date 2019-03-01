UC Irvine (24-5, 12-1) vs. UC Riverside (9-20, 3-10)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over UC Riverside. UC Irvine has won by an average of 16 points in its last nine wins over the Highlanders. UC Riverside’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, a 70-63 win.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: UC Irvine has been fueled by senior leadership this year while UC Riverside has leaned on freshmen. For the Anteaters, seniors Max Hazzard, Jonathan Galloway and Elston Jones have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Anteaters points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Callum McRae, Zac Watson and Dragan Elkaz have collectively scored 32 percent of UC Riverside’s points this season, including 37 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dikymbe Martin has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all UC Riverside field goals over the last three games. Martin has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Riverside is 0-13 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 9-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Irvine is a perfect 20-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Anteaters are 4-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Irvine defense has allowed only 63.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 19th-best mark in the country. The UC Riverside offense has put up just 66.7 points through 29 games (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

