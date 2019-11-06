Braun Hartfield topped the Toreros with 21 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Marion Humphrey added 14 points, while Joey Calcaterra scored 12 but missed all six of his 3-point tries.

San Diego led by 14 points at halftime before being outscored 42-25 after intermission.

San Diego travels to Long Beach State on Saturday. UC Irvine will play at Pepperdine on Saturday.

