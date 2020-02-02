Jackson Rowe and Brandon Kamga scored 18 points apiece to lead Cal State Fullerton (8-14, 3-4). Davon Clare added 13 points.
The Anteaters had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 54-34 halftime advantage.
Cal State Fullerton returns home to face UC Riverside on Wednesday. UC Irvine hosts UC Davis on Thursday.
