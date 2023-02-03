UC Irvine secures 76-60 win against UCSD

Baker also contributed five rebounds for the Anteaters (15-7, 8-2 Big West Conference). DJ Davis scored 14 points, going 5 of 13 (4 for 9 from distance). Akiva McBirney-Griffin shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Tritons (8-15, 3-8) were led in scoring by Francis Nwaokorie, who finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Bryce Pope added 15 points and two steals for UCSD. Roddie Anderson III also had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.