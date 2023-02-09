UC Irvine takes on Cal Poly following Baker's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-17, 1-11 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-8, 8-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -14; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dawson Baker scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 93-88 overtime loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Anteaters are 7-3 in home games. UC Irvine averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-11 in conference matchups. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is averaging 14.9 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Advertisement

Chance Hunter averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 57.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article