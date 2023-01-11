UC Irvine takes on CSU Fullerton following Davis' 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-7, 3-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -9; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after DJ Davis scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 87-70 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Anteaters have gone 4-2 in home games. UC Irvine ranks third in the Big West with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 4.2.

The Titans are 3-1 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is sixth in the Big West scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

The Anteaters and Titans square off Wednesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 4.9 points and five assists for the Anteaters. Davis is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16.3 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

