Davis' 26 lead UC Irvine past UC Riverside 75-65

Davis was 8-of-12 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Anteaters (21-10, 14-5 Big West Conference). Bent Leuchten scored 15 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 5 from the line. Dawson Baker and Dean Keeler each had 10 points.