UC Irvine visits CSU Bakersfield following Higgins' 25-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-8, 0-1 Big West)
The Roadrunners have gone 2-2 at home. CSU Bakersfield leads the Big West in team defense, giving up 60.1 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.
The Anteaters are 2-3 on the road. UC Irvine leads the Big West scoring 77.7 points per game while shooting 46.7%.
The Roadrunners and Anteaters meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Higgins is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.
DJ Davis is averaging 13.9 points for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.
Anteaters: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.