UC Irvine visits UC Riverside following Pullin's 24-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-10, 13-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (20-10, 13-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the UC Irvine Anteaters after Zyon Pullin scored 24 points in UC Riverside's 54-52 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Highlanders have gone 9-3 in home games. UC Riverside scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Anteaters are 13-5 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is second in the Big West scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Dawson Baker averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Baker is averaging 15.8 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

