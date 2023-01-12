UC Irvine wins 70-65 against CSU Fullerton

IRVINE, Calif. — Dawson Baker’s 17 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Fullerton 70-65 on Wednesday night.
Tory San Antonio finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Titans (9-8, 3-2). Vincent Lee added 14 points and eight rebounds for CSU Fullerton. In addition, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. finished with 11 points, six assists and three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. UC Irvine visits CSU Northridge while CSU Fullerton travels to play UC Davis.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.