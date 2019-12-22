Ralph Agee had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (3-10), who have now lost eight straight games. Seneca Knight added 14 points.

Richard Washington, the Spartans’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at eight points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

UC Riverside plays Fresno State on the road on Saturday. San Jose State faces Pepperdine at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD