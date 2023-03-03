Cal Poly hosts Cameron and UC Riverside

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (20-11, 13-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-23, 1-17 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Flynn Cameron scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 75-65 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters. The Mustangs are 6-10 in home games. Cal Poly is 3-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Highlanders are 13-6 in Big West play. UC Riverside is third in the Big West shooting 35.9% from deep. Luke Turner paces the Highlanders shooting 43.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Hunter is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 8.7 points. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 54.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

