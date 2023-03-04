Cal Poly hosts UC Riverside following Cameron's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (20-11, 13-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-23, 1-17 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -7.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Flynn Cameron scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 75-65 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Mustangs are 6-10 in home games. Cal Poly is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 13-6 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks third in the Big West shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 10.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Lachlan Olbrich is averaging 11.6 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 54.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

