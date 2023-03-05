Pullin scores 28, UC Riverside beats Cal Poly 73-72 in OT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Zyon Pullin had 28 points in UC Riverside’s 73-72 overtime victory against Cal Poly on Saturday.
The Mustangs (7-24, 1-18) were led by Brantly Stevenson, who recorded 32 points and four assists. Alimamy Koroma added 19 points and two blocks for Cal Poly. Chance Hunter also had seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Mustangs extended their losing streak to 18 in a row, tied with Presbyterian for the longest active streak of its kind.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.