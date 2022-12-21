UC Riverside faces Portland after Pullin's 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland Pilots (8-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-5) Riverside, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the Portland Pilots after Zyon Pullin scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 92-84 overtime loss to the San Diego Toreros. The Highlanders are 1-1 in home games. UC Riverside scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Pilots are 1-2 on the road. Portland is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flynn Cameron is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Pullin is shooting 54.4% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

