BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Ahsante Shivers has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 17.4 percent of them, and is 2 for 15 over the last three games.
COLD SPELL: Southern has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 90 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 55.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Highlanders eighth among Division I teams. The Southern offense has averaged 61 points through four games (ranked 214th, nationally).
