UC Riverside hosts CSU Northridge following Bostick's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-11, 0-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-6, 2-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Dionte Bostick scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 84-74 loss to the Long Beach State Beach. The Highlanders are 3-2 on their home court. UC Riverside is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Matadors have gone 0-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge ranks seventh in the Big West giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Highlanders and Matadors face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flynn Cameron is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Zyon Pullin is averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Advertisement

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article