UC Riverside hosts Pepper and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (14-9, 7-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-9, 8-4 Big West)
The Aggies are 7-4 in Big West play. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 4.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is averaging 18.6 points and four assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.
Pepper is averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for UC Davis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
