UC Riverside hosts Weber State following Jones' 20-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2)
Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -1; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the UC Riverside Highlanders after Dillon Jones scored 20 points in Weber State’s 77-52 loss to the Colorado State Rams.
UC Riverside finished 16-12 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Highlanders gave up 63.7 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.
Weber State finished 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.