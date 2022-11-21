UC Riverside hosts Weber State following Jones' 20-point game

UC Riverside finished 16-12 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Highlanders gave up 63.7 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the UC Riverside Highlanders after Dillon Jones scored 20 points in Weber State’s 77-52 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Weber State finished 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.