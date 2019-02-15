UC Riverside (9-17, 3-7) vs. Hawaii (15-9, 6-4)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside looks for its third straight win over Hawaii at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii’s last win at home against the Highlanders came on Feb. 12, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Dikymbe Martin is averaging 15.6 points to lead the way for the Highlanders. Menno Dijkstra is also a primary contributor, putting up 7.8 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been led by Zigmars Raimo, who is averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

BIG WEST BOOST: The Rainbow Warriors have scored 72.4 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.3 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Drew Buggs has directly created 49 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 12 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rainbow Warriors are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 15-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Highlanders are 0-12 when allowing 72 or more points and 9-5 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rainbow Warriors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. Hawaii has an assist on 47 of 73 field goals (64.4 percent) across its previous three outings while UC Riverside has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both UC Riverside and Hawaii are ranked atop the Big West when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Highlanders are ranked second in the conference with 8.6 3-pointers made per game this season while the Rainbow Warriors are ranked first with 8.7 per game.

