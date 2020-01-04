Teyden Gause paced the Hawks with 13 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.
UC Riverside made 35 of 68 shots (51.5%), including 9 of 23 from 3-point ranges (39%). San Diego Christian shot 41% but made just 4 of 14 from distance and 3 of 10 at the foul line.
