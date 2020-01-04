RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Angus McWilliam and Arinze Chidom notched double-doubles to propel UC Riverside to an 89-51 victory over NAIA-member San Diego Christian on Saturday night.

McWilliam finished with career highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double, while Chidom added 16 points and 11 boards for his second double-double of the season for the Highlanders (10-6). Khyber Kabellis pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.