LEADING THE CHARGE: UC Riverside’s Zyon Pullin has averaged 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists while Arinze Chidom has put up 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Rainbow Warriors, James Jean-Marie has averaged 19 points and seven rebounds while Junior Madut has put up 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Jean-Marie has connected on 80 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.
PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Hawaii offense has averaged 75.8 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. UC Riverside has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.9 possessions per game (ranked 273rd, nationally).
