UC Riverside takes down UCSB 65-64

Owens added 15 rebounds for the Highlanders (12-6, 5-1 Big West Conference). Jamal Hartwell II shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Lachlan Olbrich finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.