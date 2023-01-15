UC Riverside takes down UCSB 65-64

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Kyle Owens’ 19 points helped UC Riverside defeat UC Santa Barbara 65-64 on Saturday.
Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos (13-3, 4-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Cole Anderson added 13 points for UCSB. In addition, Andre Kelly finished with 12 points and six rebounds. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Gauchos.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. UC Riverside hosts Cal Poly while UCSB visits UC Irvine.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.