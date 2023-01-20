UC Riverside takes on Hawaii, aims for 6th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-5, 5-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-6, 7-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Highlanders take on Hawaii. The Highlanders have gone 5-2 in home games. UC Riverside scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-2 in Big West play. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West with 11.4 assists per game led by JoVon McClanahan averaging 3.1.

The Highlanders and Rainbow Warriors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flynn Cameron averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Zyon Pullin is shooting 52.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Noel Coleman is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

