UC Riverside visits Oregon following Guerrier's 26-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-3) at Oregon Ducks (5-5, 1-1 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -14; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Quincy Guerrier scored 26 points in Oregon’s 78-65 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Ducks are 4-2 on their home court. Oregon averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Highlanders are 2-3 in road games. UC Riverside averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrier is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 11.7 points. Will Richardson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.5 points for Oregon.

Zyon Pullin is shooting 54.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.1 points for UC Riverside.

