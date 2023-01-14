UC Riverside visits UCSB after Hartwell's 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-6, 4-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-2, 4-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -8.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Jamal Hartwell II scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 74-68 win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Gauchos are 6-0 in home games. UCSB is fifth in the Big West scoring 71.0 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Highlanders are 4-1 in conference games. UC Riverside scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Flynn Cameron averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Zyon Pullin is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

