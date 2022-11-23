UC Riverside wins 76-65 against Abilene Christian

HENDERSON, Nevada — Flynn Cameron scored 26 points as UC Riverside beat Abilene Christian 76-65 on Wednesday night.
Cameron Steele led the Wildcats (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Immanuel Allen added 17 points for Abilene Christian. Damien Daniels also recorded 10 points and four assists.
UC Riverside led Abilene Christian at the half, 37-31, with Cameron (14 points) their high scorer before the break. Pullin scored 16 points in the second half to help lead UC Riverside to an 11-point victory.
