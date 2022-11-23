UC Riverside wins 76-65 against Abilene Christian

The Highlanders won all three games at the Vegas 4 tournament in Henderson, Nevada and now have won four straight. Abilene Christian lost all three of its tournament games.

Cameron added eight rebounds for the Highlanders (5-2). Zyon Pullin added 25 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 13 for 15 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich was 5 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.