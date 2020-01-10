The Highlanders led the entire game.
Ezra Manjon had 17 points for the Aggies (6-11). Elijah Pepper added 13 points and six rebounds. Joe Mooney had 12 points.
UC Riverside takes on Cal State Fullerton at home on Saturday. UC Davis takes on Long Beach State on the road next Thursday.
