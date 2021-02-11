.
RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Roadrunners have scored 70.2 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TONI: Toni Rocak has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.9 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: UC San Diego is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 71.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Roadrunners are 6-7 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The UC San Diego defense has forced 14.2 turnovers per game in conference play and 15 per game over its last three.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: The UC San Diego offense has made an average of 10.6 3-pointers per game, the ninth-most in Division I. Cal State Bakersfield has only averaged 5.1 3-pointers per game (ranked 250th, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.