LEADING THE WAY: Cal State Bakersfield’s Taze Moore has averaged 11.1 points and four rebounds while Justin Edler-Davis has put up 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Tritons, Toni Rocak has averaged 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while Gabe Hadley has put up 10.9 points.TERRIFIC TONI: Rocak has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 71: UC San Diego is 0-5 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.
COLD SPELL: UC San Diego has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 75 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.8 percent this year. That figure is the third-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for UC San Diego stands at just 19.6 percent (ranked 330th).
___
___
