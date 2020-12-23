Gabe Hadley was held to six points despite coming into the contest as the Tritons’ second leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. He made 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).
Darius Jackson had 11 points for the Firebirds, who have now lost nine games in a row to start the season. Jacob Durham added six rebounds. Cesar Meza had six rebounds.
The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Firebirds this season. UC San Diego defeated Saint Katherine College 77-51 last Tuesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
