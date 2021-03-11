Long Beach State totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Colin Slater tied a career high with 20 points for the Beach (6-12). Jadon Jones added 18 points. Chance Hunter had 16 points, and Isaiah Washington had 13 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.
