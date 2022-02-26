Amadou Sow had 25 points and nine rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (14-10, 6-5 Big West). Calvin Wishart scored 15 points and Josh Pierre-Louis added 10.
McRae came off the bench to scored 32 points and grab 11 rebounds and lead UC Riverside (15-10, 8-5). Zyon Pullin converted 15 of 16 free throw attempts and finished with 19 points. Flynn Cameron scored 14 points and Pickett added 12.
