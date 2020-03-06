UC Santa Barbara (20-10, 9-6 Big West Conference) has won four of its last five games. Cal State Fullerton (10-20, 5-10) has lost five of six.
Devearl Ramsey added 13 points for the Gauchos.
Austen Awosika scored 16 points to lead Cal State Fullerton. Brandon Kamga added 14 points and Jackson Rowe had 13.
Cal State Fullerton hosts Long Beach State on Saturday. UC Santa Barbara plays at home Saturday against Cal Poly.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.