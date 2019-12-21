UC Santa Barbara took its first lead of the game on McLaughlin’s jumper that made it 40-39 at the 15-minute mark of the second half.

The Jaguars (3-10) opened the game on an 11-1 run and never trailed in the first half, going into the break with a 34-26 lead.

McLaughlin was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and the Gauchos were 8 of 15.

Ahsante Shivers led Southern with 22 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD