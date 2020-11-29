Joe Robinson Jr. had 10 points for the Firebirds, shooting 4-for-13. Saint Katherine was 38% shooting for the game (23-of-60) with 13 turnovers.
Saint Katherine turned the ball over on its first two possessions as UC Santa Barbara built a 13-3 lead inside of three minutes. The Firebirds steadied and cut the gap to 13-10 before Santa Barbara reeled off 16 unanswered points.
