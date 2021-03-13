McLaughlin scored the first four points as Santa Barbara never trailed, leading by 12 at the break and never seriously challenged in the second half. The Gauchos were 28 of 34 at the free throw line while the Aggies were 6 of 8.
Christian Anigwe had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (10-8). Elijah Pepper added 13 points. Damion Squire had seven rebounds.
