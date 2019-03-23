No. 9 seed Central Florida (24-8) vs. No. 1 seed Duke (30-5)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Sweet 16 is up for grabs as Central Florida and Duke are set to go at it. Duke earned an 85-62 win over North Dakota State in its most recent game, while Central Florida won 73-58 against VCU in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have collectively accounted for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 85 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TAYLOR: BJ Taylor has connected on 37.3 percent of the 158 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Duke is a perfect 27-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Blue Devils are 3-5 when opponents score more than 73 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Knights have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 40 of 91 field goals (44 percent) across its previous three outings while Central Florida has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Central Florida has held opposing teams to 39.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

