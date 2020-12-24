ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Central Florida has an assist on 28 of 74 field goals (37.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Houston has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Houston has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 43 percent, ranking the Cougars third nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Central Florida sits at just 24.3 percent (ranked 251st).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.