UCF finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 18-12 overall. The Knights averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

Western Illinois went 7-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Leathernecks averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.1% from behind the arc last season.