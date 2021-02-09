“I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the tremendous momentum UCF’s talented student-athletes, coaches and staff have established with the enthusiastic support of Knight Nation and so many generous donors,” Mohajir said in a statement.
Mohajir hired two successful coaches during his tenure at Arkansas State, first bringing in Bryan Harsin and then Blake Anderson.
Anderson left for Utah State after this past season and former Tennessee coach Butch Jones was hired by Mohajir at Arkansas State to replace him in December.
Arkansas State won four Sun Belt football championships among its 25 conference titles in all sports during Mohajir’s tenure and made more than $90 million in facilities improvements.
A former Arkansas State football player and assistant coach at Kansas, Mohajir is currently serving a stint as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.