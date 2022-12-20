UCF hosts Blackmon and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (5-5) at UCF Knights (8-3)
The Hatters are 2-4 on the road. Stetson is 1-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.
Blackmon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 9.4 points and 1.9 rebounds for Stetson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.