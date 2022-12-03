UCF hosts Samford after Dye's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (6-3) at UCF Knights (5-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the UCF Knights after Logan Dye scored 23 points in Samford’s 103-98 overtime loss to the DePaul Blue Demons. The Knights have gone 3-2 at home. UCF averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Samford has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. CJ Kelly is shooting 32.8% and averaging 10.0 points for UCF.

Ques Glover is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 11.3 points for Samford.

