UCF hosts Samford after Dye's 23-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (6-3) at UCF Knights (5-2)
The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Samford has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. CJ Kelly is shooting 32.8% and averaging 10.0 points for UCF.
Ques Glover is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 11.3 points for Samford.
