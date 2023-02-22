UCF hosts South Florida after Conwell's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (11-16, 4-10 AAC) at UCF Knights (15-11, 6-8 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -9; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on the UCF Knights after Ryan Conwell scored 20 points in South Florida’s 84-66 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Knights are 10-5 in home games. UCF has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 4-10 in conference matchups. South Florida is fifth in the AAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 8.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Kelly is averaging 12.1 points for the Knights. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UCF.

Tchewa is averaging 11.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Tyler Harris is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

